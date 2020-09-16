William Sanford and his O’Gorman Knights lead boys city golf after 2 rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Round two of the boys city golf tournament was played Tuesday at Elmwood and the O’Gorman Knights now lead by 16 shots with 18 holes left. William Sanford fired an even par 72 and is at 145 after 36 holes, 2 shots better than Luke Honner and Nash Stenberg of Lincoln. Washington’s Lake Hamilton had the shot of the day with a chip in birdie on #4. And Jack Eggebraaten of Roosevelt had the best round of the day with a 71.

The 3rd and final round is next Tuesday at Prairie Green.

