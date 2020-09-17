Advertisement

A new restaurant joins the downtown Sioux Falls scene

By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Chef Lance’s On Phillips is new to the downtown Sioux Falls restaurant scene, opening in the Falls Center building at the start of the month.

The new spot is bringing over some of the tried and true recipes from Chef Lance White’s former businesses in the catering and home delivery field. He is also adding a whole new layer to entrees and desserts to the menu. The effort to open the new businesses took round the clock work from the whole family.

“We already had our catering and our family meal delivery service going, so we would do that during the day, and make our deliveries in the afternoon, and then we would come down here and paint and meet contractors and get the plumbing,” said Chef Lance.

Another thing Chef Lance is busy working on in the kitchen: partnering with plenty of local businesses for ingredients, going to Stensland for dairy, or collaborating with Remedy for a new beer.

“It is a very intentional part of what we do to partner with local brands because they need help too, and partnering with them is one of the ways we want to give hope back to the city of Sioux Falls,” said Chef Lance.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips is open Monday through Saturday, with complete hours on his Facebook page here.

