SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Roosevelt’s Taylen Ashley needed just one half to throw five touchdown passes, helping lead the Riders to a 48-0 win at O’Gorman.

Sydney Schell’s 13 kills powered #1 Northwestern to a sweep of 3rd ranked Warner. The Wildcats have now won 49 straight matches.

Kyla Severson makes a pair of diving saves to keep O’Gorman off the board and lead Lincoln to a 2-nil win.

Jacobi Krouse busts loose for a bruising 81-yard touchdown run in MCCook Central Montrose’s victory over Mount Vernon Plankinton.

At number one we head to the Sanford International where Fred Couples appears to make a once in a lifetime shot for eagle.....until David Toms does the same thing on the same hole 24 hours later.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

