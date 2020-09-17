Advertisement

Canaries keep championship hopes alive with win Wednesday night at Birdcage

Birds beat Milkmen in game 4
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With their backs against the wall, the Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 5-3.

The Canaries pitching staff shut out the Milkmen through 8.2 innings. Jabari Henry reached base all four times he came up to the plate. The win cuts Milwaukee’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-1.

Sioux Falls got on the board in the bottom of the first. Andrew Ely hit a one-out double and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Damek Tomscha drove him in with an RBI single, making the score 1-0.

Two more runs came across for the Birds in the bottom of the second. Alay Lago led off with a single. Jabari Henry hit a high fly ball off the top of the wall for a double to drive in Lago. Roy Morales hit a ground ball to advance Henry to third. Mike Hart hit a ground out of his own to the right side to score Henry and make the score 3-0.

The Canaries struck again in the bottom of the fourth when Henry hit a moonshot of a solo home run down the left field line to make the score 4-0. Roy Morales followed with a single and Mike Hart drove a ball to the deepest part of the yard to score Morales and extend the lead to 5-0.

Both bullpens shut down the respective lineups after that until the top of the ninth. Zach Nehrir and Christian Correa drew back-to-back one-out walks to put runners on first and second. With two-outs Brett Vertigan drove a ball over the right field wall for a three-run home run to cut the score to 5-3. Keaton Steele was able to get Dylan Tice to fly out to shallow left field to end the game.

The Canaries pitching staff performed well in this game. Tyler Danish opened the game with a 1-2-3 first inning. Jake Zokan threw four shutout innings of two-hit baseball and earned the win. Kevin Folman, Ryan Fritze and Keaton Steele combined to finish the job and keep the series alive.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the Milwaukee Milkmen in Game Five of the American Association Finals Thursday, September 17. This is the final home game of 2020 at the Birdcage. Tyler Herron will take the mound for the Canaries with David Holmberg taking the ball for the Milkmen.

game story courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

