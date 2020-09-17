Cooler for Now...

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday, temperatures remain much cooler yet again for today. That trend will continue into Friday as well. Expect highs on Friday to only be in the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. For the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise to the 70′s for many on Saturday along with some 80′s along and west of the Missouri to all of us being in the 80′s by Sunday. There will be a slight chance for some showers and storms on Sunday.

As we head into next week, the dry weather continues as will the rising temperatures. Highs by Monday will be in the lower 80′s and then for the first day of Fall on Tuesday we’ll be in the mid 80′s! There will be a slight chance for some showers and storms on Wednesday, but between this upcoming Sunday and next Wednesday those will be the only days for chances for rainfall.

After a brief cool down by next Thursday and Friday, temperatures look to warm right back up into the mid 80′s by next weekend as the trend will be warmer than normal temperatures sticking around along with below normal precipitation as the precipitation deficit continues to grow across a majority of our area.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.