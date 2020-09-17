Advertisement

Cooler Today, Tomorrow

Back in the 80s this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to be a little cooler today than we have been. Most of us will see highs in the 60s, especially the farther north and east you are. In southern and central parts of the region, we’ll manage to make our way into the low 70s this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, but you may still notice a little haze due to wildfire smoke. The cooler temperatures will stick around for tomorrow with highs in the 60s again for most.

Over the weekend, we’re going to start to warm it up again! Highs will jump into the 70s for Saturday and we’ll see the 80s return for many by Sunday. The wind will start to pick up over the weekend, as well. The warmer temperatures will continue for the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most with mid 80s out to the west. That includes Tuesday, which is the first day of fall!

After that, we will see temperatures that will be mild for this time of year. Some of us will drop back into the 70s but we could keep the 80s around for most. It looks like we’ll keep our streak of dry weather continuing through next week, unfortunately.

