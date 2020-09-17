Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at South Dakota women’s prison

Jails, prisons and coronavirus
Jails, prisons and coronavirus(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Over a hundred inmates have tested positive at a minimum-security women’s prison in Pierre, South Dakota.

Mass testing of inmates resulted in the Department of Corrections finding 102 active cases. There are 140 women held at the prison, according to an Aug. 31 count.

Four staff members have also tested positive, with one fully recovered.

Michael Winder, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, says that the prison has placed positive cases into isolation.

Meanwhile, the rolling average number of daily new cases statewide has decreased over the last two weeks by nearly 102.

