Dakota State Football team glad to be back playing

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Needless to say Saturday was not a moral victory for the Dakota State Trojans. They lost to perennial conference powerhouse Dickinson State after rallying to tie the game at half-time. But they like what they have on this year’s team and most importantly are thrilled to be back out on the football field when so many other college athletes are not.

Torren Devericks, DSU QB says, “I’m kind of counting down the days because I don’t have that much more time left. I’m the kind of guy who likes to have fun while I’m out here and get the most out of it. So I’m getting out here, having fun with my teammates and loving every minute of it.”

Josh Anderson, DSU Head Coach says, “We’ll continue to do what’s asked of us. We’ll continue to do the right thing, to stay away from those who aren’t in our program as much as we possibly can. We don’t have that bubble complex per se like Division One schools do where you can kind of quarantine your own athletes, keep them in their own dorm and own food program and their own lifting program. We have to inter mix with other students and other programs so we will.”

The Trojans play Saturday night inn Aberdeen against Presentation as the Saints also go after their first win of the season.

