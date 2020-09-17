Advertisement

First-time unemployment claims approach pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota

(Source: MGN Image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Initial unemployment claims in South Dakota have hit their lowest point since the effects of the pandemic first impacted the state’s economy back in March.

The state received 346 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Department of Labor’s latest job report. This is down over 200 from the previous week’s total of 585.

Prior to the pandemic, the state received between 200-300 unemployment claims per week. The state was processing thousands of weekly claims in the months of April and May, when the coronavirus shuttered large portions of the economy.

South Dakota’s unemployment for the month of August was 4.8%. It generally hovered between 3-4% prior to the pandemic, but spikes as high as 10% in April.

The latest number of continued state claims is 6,511 for the week ending Sept. 5, a decrease of 2,654 from the prior week’s total of 9,165. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

According to the Department of Labor, a total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.2 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $481,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $136,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $120.7 million on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A new restaurant joins the downtown Sioux Falls scene

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
A new restaurant is open in downtown Sioux Falls; Chef Lance's on Phillips.

News

Supreme Court: Yankton police sergeants ineligible for union

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that sergeants in the Yankton Police Department are ineligible for membership in a collective bargaining unit.

News

Iowa will not revisit sports cuts despite return of football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Iowa says the Big Ten’s decision to have a fall football season will not impact its decision to eliminate four sports programs.

News

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

Latest News

News

Chef Lance's on Phillips opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Chef Lance's on Phillips opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Chef Lance's on Phillips opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Chef Lance's on Phillips opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Pancakes To-Go Fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
A child development center in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser where people can pick up pancakes to-go.

News

High School football, volleyball and soccer games postponed in Pierre due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All high school football, volleyball and soccer games are postponed this week in Pierre because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.