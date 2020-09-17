Advertisement

Funding Restored: Sioux Falls Municipal Band to play on

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band was originally left out of the city's 2021 budget. However, after support from the community and city councilors, that's changed.
The Sioux Falls Municipal Band was originally left out of the city's 2021 budget. However, after support from the community and city councilors, that's changed.(KSFY)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A century-old music group will continue on in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Municipal Band was originally left out of the city’s 2021 budget. However, after support from the community and city councilors, that’s changed.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band has a long history dating back to 1919. The band survived the great depression, along with several wars. And now band members look forward to playing for at least another year.

“Well, I was very excited. You know I was worried this was the end of the band,” said Bandmaster Christopher Hill.

$112,000 was put back into the 2021 city budget to support the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. That funding was initially cut from the budget.

The band is made up of professional musicians who usually perform around 30 times a year.

“We needed the funding to keep the band going, you know get the musicians out there, buy new arrangements that we like to use, keep the instruments that we have in tip-top shape,” said Hill.

Hill has been a part of the Sioux Falls Municipal Band for over 2 decades.

“The band is not only entertainment for a cross-section of the community. We serve those who served. We serve our military veterans. We go to retirement communities, senior centers, nursing homes,” said Hill.

City councilors Curt Soehl and Greg Neitzert are also working to form a band task force.

“We want community leaders, we want people from the band, people from city hall all involved in the discussion about what is the appropriate use of the band. At least a five to 10 year look on how we structure it going forward,” said Soehl.

That way the municipal band can perform on for years to come.

“It’s a gem, it’s a jewel of our community that people really enjoy and that’s why I’m happy that it’s back in for at least one more year with the current funding and in the future I expect the band to be around for 100 more years,” said Soehl.

Councilors Soehl and Neitzert hope to have the task force formed within the next 30 days.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

News

Someone You Should Know: Helping girls be healthy, happy, and confident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
At just 20 years old, a University of Sioux Falls student is already having a positive impact on young girls in the community.

News

School out for the day after confirmed COVID-19 case in Eureka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Classrooms are empty in Eureka today as the school cleans hallways and classrooms following it;s first confirmed case of COVID-19. And it comes at an inopportune time, as the district tries to keep classes moving along.

News

Sioux Falls looks at soy-based solution to preserve city streets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Bargen Incorporated is looking to use soybeans grown in South Dakota to create a solution to strengthen streets and save taxpayers money.

Latest News

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

News

Sioux Falls City Council approves TIF boundaries for Foundation Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls City Council approves TIF boundaries for Foundation Park

Health

Safety measures in place while moving into assisted living during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“We absolutely want to say that it is safe to move to an assisted living facility community during the pandemic. We are taking additional precautions both in terms of residents as well as the staff,” said Manning.

News

Man wanted in Rapid City shootings arrested after early-morning search

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’ve arrested a South Dakota man accused of shooting one man and injuring another.

News

1 teen killed, 2 others injured in one-vehicle crash in Mobridge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A one-vehicle crash in Mobridge Tuesday night killed the teen driver and injured two teen passengers, authorities say.

News

Children's Museum in Brookings celebrates 10-year anniversary

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now