High School football, basketball and soccer games postponed in Pierre due to COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a post by the Pierre Athletic Booster Club on Facebook Wednesday night, the football, volleyball and soccer games scheduled for this week for T.F. Riggs High School are postponed because of an increase in COVID-19.

The Athletic Director, Brian Moser, has been working with the opposing teams scheduled to play to reschedule the games at a later date.

All middle school events are still planning on being played.

School leaders will assess the situation in the coming days to see if other high school sports will be affected. According to state health officials, there have been 667 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff in South Dakota’s schools.

On Wednesday, we also learned there are more than 100 cases at the South Dakota Department of Corrections Pierre Community Work Center.

