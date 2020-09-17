Advertisement

Iowa posts 14 new virus deaths, third-fastest spread in US

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa reported more than 900 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, as a federal report says the state has one of the nation’s highest infection rates.

As of Thursday morning, Iowa Department of Public Health data showed 918 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, raising the state total to 76,965 known positive cases.

An additional 14 people died for a total of 1,248 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March. The data also shows an increasing number of children under age 17 have tested positive for the virus, with the total now 5,929. That’s an increase of 389 cases since Monday.

More than 2,700 educators have tested positive for the virus.

