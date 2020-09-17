Advertisement

Iowa will not revisit sports cuts despite return of football

Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City. (file photo)
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City. (file photo)(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The University of Iowa says the Big Ten’s decision to have a fall football season will not impact its decision to eliminate four sports programs.

Athletic Director Gary Barta last month announced the elimination of men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics. He said the cuts were “100% driven by” the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the postponement of football and tens of millions in lost revenue.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that the conference would have a fall football season beginning in late October.

Alumni of the Hawkeye programs that were cut held a news conference to call for their reinstatement. But the athletics department says the cuts are “final” and have been supported by the Board of Regents.

