More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Pierre Community Work Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state of South Dakota, the Department of Corrections is also reporting a spike of cases within its facilities.

Wednesday, the DOC reported 109 cases among inmates and staff at the Pierre Community Work Center.

A handful of other cases are reported at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, Mike Durfee State Prison, and South Dakota Women’s Prison.

