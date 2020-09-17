Schools lean on contact tracing to keep classrooms open

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Schools in South Dakota have been open for weeks, dealing with confirmed cases of COVID-19 while trying to remain open. And contact tracing has become a key pillar in doing so, trying to not only prevent the spread of the virus within their own buildings, but monitoring those students who might have been exposed outside of schools as well.

Districts across the state have been working with the Department of Health to identify and contact those individuals who may have had close contact with someone with the virus. Being able to process that information however, has been a challenge for both parties involved. Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in Thursday’s health briefing that it’s an ongoing process.

“If schools are helping us identify those potential close contacts in a school setting, they produce a list of names. We walk through that list with them, to make sure that we understand the circumstances of the names on that list."

In an article from the Associated Press, Dr. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said that districts are having to pick up the slack of contact tracing on their own, calling it a “overwhelming process” for school staff to try and keep classrooms open.

Dakota News Now reached out to several schools to discuss challenges they’re seeing with contact tracing and the turnaround time to process cases. All declined requests for interviews.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health disagrees with Pogany, saying in a statement to the Associated Press, that the department has added staff to help process information. During Thursday’s briefing, Malsam-Rysdon said that schools assisting in the contact tracing has been a help to the department in contacting those who may have been exposed to the virus.

In their statement, the Department of Health says it currently has over 275 people working on contact tracing and case investigations, an increase of 100 from last month.

