Advertisement

Schools lean on contact tracing to keep classrooms open

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Schools in South Dakota have been open for weeks, dealing with confirmed cases of COVID-19 while trying to remain open. And contact tracing has become a key pillar in doing so, trying to not only prevent the spread of the virus within their own buildings, but monitoring those students who might have been exposed outside of schools as well.

Districts across the state have been working with the Department of Health to identify and contact those individuals who may have had close contact with someone with the virus. Being able to process that information however, has been a challenge for both parties involved. Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in Thursday’s health briefing that it’s an ongoing process.

“If schools are helping us identify those potential close contacts in a school setting, they produce a list of names. We walk through that list with them, to make sure that we understand the circumstances of the names on that list."

In an article from the Associated Press, Dr. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said that districts are having to pick up the slack of contact tracing on their own, calling it a “overwhelming process” for school staff to try and keep classrooms open.

Dakota News Now reached out to several schools to discuss challenges they’re seeing with contact tracing and the turnaround time to process cases. All declined requests for interviews.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health disagrees with Pogany, saying in a statement to the Associated Press, that the department has added staff to help process information. During Thursday’s briefing, Malsam-Rysdon said that schools assisting in the contact tracing has been a help to the department in contacting those who may have been exposed to the virus.

“If schools are helping us identify those potential close contacts in a school setting, they produce a list of names. We walk through that list with them, to make sure that we understand the circumstances of the names on that list."

In their statement, the Department of Health says it currently has over 275 people working on contact tracing and case investigations, an increase of 100 from last month.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

South Dakota unemployment recovers to near pre-pandemic rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Beth Warden
“We just have new numbers released today and we’re actually in South Dakota back down to 4.8% for the unemployment rate. So a great decrease again that’s happening fairly rapidly,” said Hultman.

News

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

News

Some schools facing lunch challenges due to pandemic pause

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
When most schools sent students to learn from home in March, that decision not only impacted the learning process but also the making and distribution of school lunches.

News

Former State Sen. charged with false reporting of assault by husband

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A former South Dakota state senator is fighting a legal battle for allegedly reporting physical threats to her person and her life.

Latest News

News

South Dakota education groups say containing coronavirus a ‘nightmare’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Administrators have taken on the extra work of assisting contact tracing investigations from the Department of Health to keep track of which students could be exposed to someone with an infection.

News

Gov. Noem travels to Michigan to headline Trump campaign event, other appearances planned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
She was headlining a Thursday event sponsored by Workers for Trump.

News

Iowa posts 14 new virus deaths, third-fastest spread in US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa reported more than 900 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at South Dakota women’s prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Over a hundred inmates have tested positive at a minimum-security women’s prison in Pierre, South Dakota.

News

FBI investigating fatal stabbing on Yankton reservation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The agency says a suspect has been arrested in Tuesday evening’s stabbing in Wagner.

News

South Dakota reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with one new death.