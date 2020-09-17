Sioux Falls daycare holds pancake dinner fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at His Ark Christian Child Development Center organized a fundraiser where people can pick up pancakes for dinner and then take them to go. Tickets are $7 each or you can purchase four for $25.

Chris' Cakes will be the company serving up the cakes. They can be picked up from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM Friday. All of the money raised at the event will support His Ark Christian Child Development Center, a non-profit daycare in Sioux Falls.

The money will buy new equipment and materials for the fall. The development center is near the intersection of 26th Street and Marion Road on the west side of Sioux Falls.

