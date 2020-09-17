Advertisement

Sioux Falls daycare holds pancake dinner fundraiser

A Sioux Falls daycare is selling pancake dinners to go to raise money for equipment and supplies.
A Sioux Falls daycare is selling pancake dinners to go to raise money for equipment and supplies.(MGN)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at His Ark Christian Child Development Center organized a fundraiser where people can pick up pancakes for dinner and then take them to go. Tickets are $7 each or you can purchase four for $25.

Chris' Cakes will be the company serving up the cakes. They can be picked up from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM Friday. All of the money raised at the event will support His Ark Christian Child Development Center, a non-profit daycare in Sioux Falls.

The money will buy new equipment and materials for the fall. The development center is near the intersection of 26th Street and Marion Road on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

News

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CNN
If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

News

Fla. woman attacked, beaten in dispute over Walmart parking spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPLG Staff
The incident allegedly began when the suspects stole a parking space the victim had been waiting for.

News

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest to blow in during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever.

Latest News

News

More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Pierre Community Work Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state of South Dakota, the Department of Corrections is also reporting a spike of cases within its facilities.

News

Funding Restored: Sioux Falls Municipal Band to play on

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
A century-old music group will continue on in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Municipal Band was originally left out of the city’s 2021 budget. However, after support from the community and city councilors, that’s changed.

News

Someone You Should Know: Helping girls be healthy, happy, and confident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
At just 20 years old, a University of Sioux Falls student is already having a positive impact on young girls in the community.

News

School out for the day after confirmed COVID-19 case in Eureka

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Classrooms are empty in Eureka today as the school cleans hallways and classrooms following it;s first confirmed case of COVID-19. And it comes at an inopportune time, as the district tries to keep classes moving along.

News

Sioux Falls looks at soy-based solution to preserve city streets

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Bargen Incorporated is looking to use soybeans grown in South Dakota to create a solution to strengthen streets and save taxpayers money.

News

Sony’s new $500 PlayStation 5 will launch Nov. 12

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new consoles promise faster load times, souped up graphics and new games.