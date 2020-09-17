Some schools facing lunch challenges due to pandemic pause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When most schools sent students to learn from home in March, that decision not only impacted the learning process but also the making and distribution of school lunches.

Lunchtime Solutions Incorporated distributes school lunches to nearly 60 schools and school districts in five states across the Midwest, including South Dakota.

As the Coronavirus made its way to the Midwest earlier in the Spring and students started learning remotely, school lunch officials nationwide were forced to problem-solve.

“When schools shut down in March and manufacturers and distributors realized that they would not be open again for meal service in school, they had to make some tough decisions about what products they could produce,” Lunchtime Solutions' Deni Winter said.

Winter says manufacturers cut down on the production of certain foods at the start of the pandemic, and some even closed their doors.

“There are plants that have shut down due to COVID, there are plants that have been shut down because there was no production of these products for so long and no revenue coming in,” Winter added.

Now that kids are back in the classroom, manufacturers are working to keep up demand, which is causing schools to adapt quickly.

Winter said, “I think there might be fast menu changes or they might see something on the menu in the morning and it’s not offered that day just because we don’t know that far in advance when planning menus that that’s going to happen.”

For example, instead of rectangular pizza slices, it might be the traditional triangle, and some meats for sandwiches may be on backorder.

Lunchtime Solutions says the schools they partner with are doing a great job navigating through many challenges this year and being flexible.

“Are there food shortages? No. It’s just they may have to get creative to what schools can offer and how they do their menus,” said Winter.

Lunchtime Solutions says that most likely students haven’t seen a big difference in their school lunches, just some small changes.

