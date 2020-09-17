Advertisement

South Dakota reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Thursday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with one new death.

The 395 new cases bring the state total to 17,686. 2,615 of those cases are currently active.

The state also reported 221 recoveries. 14,878 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19 overall.

Hospitalizations also increased Thursday by 20. Currently, 138 residents are hospitalized. In total, 1,231 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

The new death is reported as a Union County resident and brings the state total to 193.

