Supreme Court: Yankton police sergeants ineligible for union

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that sergeants in the Yankton Police Department are ineligible for membership in a collective bargaining unit.

In reversing a circuit court decision, the high court agreed with labor officials who said that because sergeants had the authority to hire or make recommendations on hiring they could not belong to a union.

In an opinion filed Wednesday, the Supreme Court reversed a ruling from the First Judicial Circuit Court on an appeal from the City of Yankton. 

