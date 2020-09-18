5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials confirmed five additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Friday as active cases continued to rise.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 198. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 70s, and the others were over age 80.

The Department of Health confirmed 389 new cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 18,075. Active cases rose by nearly 200 to 2,809.

South Dakota has 1,996 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, which is nearly exactly the national average of 1,998 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

Current hospitalizations remained unchanged at 138. COVID-19 patients currently occupy six percent of the state’s hospital beds; 45% of hospital beds are currently available.

By Friday, the Department of Health had already completed 97% of its September testing goal. South Dakota has had a 10.4% testing positivity rate over the past 14 days.

