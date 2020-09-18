Breezy Conditions Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The story of the day today has been on the wind along with the temperatures warming up compared to how they were at the end of this past week. The wind will die down slightly overnight but then pick right back up in speed for Sunday. Temperatures will continue to rise for Sunday back into the 80′s for all of us and even get into the lower 90′s west of the Missouri.

We’re tracking a chance for some showers and storms on Sunday, but they will be very spotty and many will unfortunately miss out on much needed rainfall. Any rain from this incoming system won’t produce much for accumulations and generally remain under a tenth of an inch. For Monday, more sunshine is on the way with highs staying in the lower to mid 80′s.

Fall begins on Tuesday morning and it won’t feel very fall-like whatsoever! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s with plenty of sunshine. Dry weather will carry us throughout the week next week as temperatures stay above normal and remain in the 80′s. Warmer weather is expected to stick around into next weekend with highs climbing into the mid 80′s. There will continue to be a lack of rain chances all across the region throughout this period.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.