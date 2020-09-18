Brookings mask mandate in full effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been over a week since the Brookings City Council voted in a mask mandate. Being one of the first cities in the state to do so.

The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.

At Trendz, owners have already come up with their own COVID-19 protocols. The store is limited to ten customers. And now they welcome the new mask mandate.

“We put up some new signage. Anybody who comes in and asks we let them know what’s going on with the mandate. We support the city council’s decision, you know they are elected officials and they spoke for us and it was a difficult position to be in. Nobody has experienced this sort of situation, this pandemic,” said Jenna Krogh, Trendz Co-Owner.

Their customers are also on board.

“The majority were already wearing masks. We really haven’t seen a big change in the clients that are coming in and we really haven’t had too much push back from the public, you know refusing to wear a mask,” said Krogh.

Many of their customers are college students who are already used to wearing a mask on campus.

At Bluestem Bicycles it’s business as usual.

“We haven’t really had much of a problem just because we’re not a super high traffic business and we’ve got quite a bit of space,” said Caleb Evenson, Owner of Bluestem Bicycles.

Staff say for the most part customers have been respectful.

“We’ve seen I would say maybe half of our customers come in wearing masks, but whether they’re wearing masks or not, generally people keep their space,” said Evenson.

Evenson says the most frustrating part for him in general is that he believes some people who are upset over the mandate don’t understand the mandate.

“Many people have been uninformed about the mandate. You know many people think that you have to wear it in all businesses at all times and that’s not the case,” said Evenson.

According to the City of Brookings, if social distancing of six feet or more is being practiced in an indoor space, masks are not required.

The mask ordinance is in effect until November 3rd.

