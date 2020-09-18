Advertisement

Brookings mask mandate in full effect

Brookings businesses talk about how the first week of the mask mandate went.
By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been over a week since the Brookings City Council voted in a mask mandate. Being one of the first cities in the state to do so.

The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.

At Trendz, owners have already come up with their own COVID-19 protocols. The store is limited to ten customers. And now they welcome the new mask mandate.

“We put up some new signage. Anybody who comes in and asks we let them know what’s going on with the mandate. We support the city council’s decision, you know they are elected officials and they spoke for us and it was a difficult position to be in. Nobody has experienced this sort of situation, this pandemic,” said Jenna Krogh, Trendz Co-Owner.

Their customers are also on board.

“The majority were already wearing masks. We really haven’t seen a big change in the clients that are coming in and we really haven’t had too much push back from the public, you know refusing to wear a mask,” said Krogh.

Many of their customers are college students who are already used to wearing a mask on campus.

At Bluestem Bicycles it’s business as usual.

“We haven’t really had much of a problem just because we’re not a super high traffic business and we’ve got quite a bit of space,” said Caleb Evenson, Owner of Bluestem Bicycles.

Staff say for the most part customers have been respectful.

“We’ve seen I would say maybe half of our customers come in wearing masks, but whether they’re wearing masks or not, generally people keep their space,” said Evenson.

Evenson says the most frustrating part for him in general is that he believes some people who are upset over the mandate don’t understand the mandate.

“Many people have been uninformed about the mandate. You know many people think that you have to wear it in all businesses at all times and that’s not the case,” said Evenson.

According to the City of Brookings, if social distancing of six feet or more is being practiced in an indoor space, masks are not required.

The mask ordinance is in effect until November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

News

Dakota News Now kicks off 33rd annual Coats for All

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The Salvation Army to help make the winter season a little warmer for those in need.

News

Infamous Pierre train bridge strikes again

Updated: 4 hours ago
In less than 24 hours, the infamous train bridge in Pierre has added three more to its tally of wins against tall vehicles.

News

Schools lean on contact tracing to keep classrooms open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Districts across the state have been working with the Department of Health to identify and contact those individuals who may have had close contact with someone with the virus. Being able to process that information however, has been a challenge for both parties involved.

Latest News

Economy

South Dakota unemployment recovers to near pre-pandemic rate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“We just have new numbers released today and we’re actually in South Dakota back down to 4.8% for the unemployment rate. So a great decrease again that’s happening fairly rapidly,” said Hultman.

News

Some schools facing lunch challenges due to pandemic pause

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
When most schools sent students to learn from home in March, that decision not only impacted the learning process but also the making and distribution of school lunches.

News

Former State Sen. charged with false reporting of assault by husband

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A former South Dakota state senator is fighting a legal battle for allegedly reporting physical threats to her person and her life.

News

South Dakota education groups say containing coronavirus a ‘nightmare’

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Administrators have taken on the extra work of assisting contact tracing investigations from the Department of Health to keep track of which students could be exposed to someone with an infection.

News

Gov. Noem travels to Michigan to headline Trump campaign event, other appearances planned

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
She was headlining a Thursday event sponsored by Workers for Trump.

News

Iowa posts 14 new virus deaths, third-fastest spread in US

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa reported more than 900 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.