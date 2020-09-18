Advertisement

Cigarette thrown out car window results in three drug arrests

(Source: Gray News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a simple traffic stop for littering led to drug charges for everyone inside the vehicle.

An officer noticed someone throw a cigarette out of a car window Thursday night on Madison Street near the fairgrounds, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The officer pulled the car over. Clemens said during the traffic stop, police found meth in the vehicle.

All three people inside the car were arrested. Thirty-six-year-old Derek Moe and 40-year-old Robert Provincial, both from Sioux Falls, and 21-year-old Shiloh Salwayof Mitchell are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Salway was also charged with throwing a burning object from a vehicle.

