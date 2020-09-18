Advertisement

Dakota News Now kicks off 33rd annual Coats for All

Coat drive aims to provide warm attire for those in need
(KGWN)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The Salvation Army to help make the winter season a little warmer for those in need.

This year marks the 33rd annual COATS FOR ALL coat drive campaign. For 32 years, KDLT sponsored this event, helping thousands in the community. Through its merger with KSFY, the stations hope to reach more people who will consider making a generous donation to make sure everyone stays warm during the cold South Dakota winters.

Beginning September 21st, you can drop off new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire at drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 23rd.

Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

“We’re thrilled to team up with three amazing organizations to collect warm coats for people who need them most,” Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said. “It’s a tradition we’re proud to continue.”

Visit dakotanewsnow.com for more information or contact Dannette Tobin at (605) 336-1300 or dannette.tobin@dakotanewsnow.com.

