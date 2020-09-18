Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Bridgewater!

Previewing #3 McCook Central/Montrose at #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan!
2020 Prep football
2020 Prep football
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Football Friday marks the halfway point in the regular season in South Dakota and brings with it a key game in 11B for playoff positioning as #3 McCook Central/Montrose heads south to take on defending champion and #2-ranked Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan!

Our tailgate tour stops by Sparky Anderson Field to preview this big game. In the video viewer above get Seahawk coach Jeff Van Leur’s thoughts on his team and the matchup plus our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

In the video viewer below hear from MCM’s Jacobi Krouse and coach Shawn Flanagan about what’s different about their title contender this year!

