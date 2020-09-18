Advertisement

Good night for SF Christian volleyball and Brandon Valley soccer

Chargers beat Roosevelt and Lynx edge Lincoln on late goal
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers showed why they are ranked #1 in Class “A” volleyball Thursday night. Abby Glanzer had 13 kills to pace the way as they beat the Riders 3-1. Sidney Tims and Brooklyn Pater each had 10 kills for the Chargers. Mya Vandrovec had 7 for Roosevelt.

And in girls soccer at Brandon, Kyla Syverson of Lincoln made 2 more terrific saves the keep the game scoreless into the final minutes. But Kennedy Nuebel finally got one past her as Brandon Valley won a thriller 1-0 on the Lynx home field.

