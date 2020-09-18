Advertisement

High expectations every year for Bridgewater Emery-Ethan football team

Seahawks ranked 2nd in Class 11-B
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jeff Van Leur’s Seahawks are unbeaten and ranked 2nd in Class 11-B. They will get a big test when they hosted McCook Central Montrose. But Van Leur isn’t one of the best high school coaches in South Dakota history for no reason. The tradition his program has built is amazing and as a result, there are big expectations every year. “I think the pressure from the kids. They understand that when this group here leaves the next group has to step in and fill in. The community kind of expects it, the coaches expect it, the players expect it and do the alumni. So I think that plays big for us. These kids, as soon as the championship game is over and it’s on to this year,” says Van Leur.

The Seahawks host the Fighting Cougars of McCook Central Montrose Friday night in a battle of #2 vs. #3. Watch Football Friday on Dakota News Now for the highlights.

