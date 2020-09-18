Infamous Pierre train bridge strikes again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - In less than 24 hours, the infamous train bridge in Pierre has added three more to its tally of wins against tall vehicles.

This afternoon (Sept. 17), a semi hauling a storage container was southbound on Pierre Street and attempted to go under the train viaduct. The semi-tractor and trailer made it under the 11′ 3″ bridge, but the storage container did not. Only southbound traffic was rerouted while a backhoe with a front end loader and a larger payloader was being used to get the container out of the roadway.

Further information is not yet available.

Late yesterday afternoon, two campers received minor damage to their air conditioner units while traveling north under the train bridge.

