Milkmen deliver in game 5 to take AA championship series against Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries season came to an end with the loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen in Game Five of the American Association Finals.

The Canaries fell behind a stellar pitching performance from David Holmberg and the Milkmen bullpen. The Birds broke through in the ninth, but weren’t able to complete the comeback.

Tyler Herron took the ball for the Canaries and pitched well but two bad pitches that resulted in home runs were the main difference in this game.

David Washington got the Milkmen on the board in the top of the second with a solo home run and made the score 1-0.

Herron did not allow another run until the top of the fifth. Christian Correa led off with a single. Logan Trowbridge hit a two-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0.

Herron finished the game after seven innings with a season high 10 strikeouts.

Milwaukee added another run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Washington to make the score 4-0.

The Birds finally got in the hit column against Holmberg with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Jabari Henry lined a single to left to break up the no-hit bid. Roy Morales singled and Grant Kay flied out to the warning track but the Birds were held off the scoreboard.

Sioux Falls threatened a comeback in the ninth. Logan Landon doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice play off the bat of Damek Tomscha to cut the score to 4-1. That is all the Birds would get and their season came to an end.

game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

