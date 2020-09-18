Officials temporarily block off highway days after fatal crash involving A.G.

HIGHMORE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators temporarily blocked off both lanes on Highway 14 near Highmore Thursday night where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian.

Dakota News Now’s Austin Goss was near the scene around 10:30 PM Thursday. He said both lanes were blocked from 336th Avenue to Iowa Avenue.

It appeared investigators may have been recreating the fatal crash that happened Saturday and the events that followed. Goss said Highway 14 was not shut down for long before it reopened.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety secretary, Craig Price, said investigators were bringing in crash reconstruction experts from a Wyoming-based firm to assist in the investigation. Details of what officials find throughout the investigation are not expected to be released until it’s complete.

Ravnsborg struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever late Saturday night. Ravnsborg said he thought he had hit a deer, and did not discover Boever’s body until he returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle.

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night. (South Dakota Attorney General Office)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.