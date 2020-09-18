OYO Fall Lawn Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug talk about how to start prepping your lawn for the fall and winter months.

Doug says it is important to start seeding your grass right now. One of the best things you can do is over seed your grass. That will help thicken up your lawn for next year, and that means fewer weeds.

There are many different types of grass seed out there, so Doug says it’s important to figure out what your yard needs specifically.

