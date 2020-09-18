Advertisement

OYO Fall Lawn Prep

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug talk about how to start prepping your lawn for the fall and winter months.

Doug says it is important to start seeding your grass right now. One of the best things you can do is over seed your grass. That will help thicken up your lawn for next year, and that means fewer weeds.

There are many different types of grass seed out there, so Doug says it’s important to figure out what your yard needs specifically.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Truck Convoy in Sioux Falls raises money for the South Dakota Special Olympics

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Truck Convoy is a fundraising event for the state's Special Olympics, including festivities like the Truck Convoy that will circle Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon.

News

Truck Convoy in Sioux Falls raises money for the South Dakota Special Olympics

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Performance for Good Samaritan Society Residents

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sioux Falls Christian students perform for residents at the Good Samaritan Society.

News

Officials temporarily block off highway days after fatal crash involving A.G.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Investigators blocked off both lanes on Highway 14 near Highmore Thursday night where the South Dakota Attorney General was involved in a fatal crash.

Latest News

News

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

News

Brookings mask mandate in full effect

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The mandate requires masks in all indoor business and public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be adhered to. It also requires masks at city-sanctioned events.

News

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

News

Dakota News Now kicks off 33rd annual Coats for All

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The Salvation Army to help make the winter season a little warmer for those in need.

News

Infamous Pierre train bridge strikes again

Updated: 13 hours ago
In less than 24 hours, the infamous train bridge in Pierre has added three more to its tally of wins against tall vehicles.

News

Schools lean on contact tracing to keep classrooms open

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Districts across the state have been working with the Department of Health to identify and contact those individuals who may have had close contact with someone with the virus. Being able to process that information however, has been a challenge for both parties involved.