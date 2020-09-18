Advertisement

Report: Gateway computers are making a return

Screen grab form Walmart's website featuring Gateway copmuters.
Screen grab form Walmart's website featuring Gateway copmuters.(Walmart.com/via SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A computer brand with local roots is making a return.

Walmart has resurrected the Gateway brand, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The company was founded in Sioux City, Iowa, back in 1985. Its corporate headquarters were in North Sioux City, S.D. throughout the 1990s. The company was sold to Acer in 2007, and the brand largely disappeared - though CNN reported in 2015 that Acer still sold a small handful of Gateway-branded PCs in its budget lineup.

Read the full report on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

