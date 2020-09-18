Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away at 87

FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The fastest and surest path to marriage for same-sex couples in some parts of the United States would be for the Supreme Court to surprise everyone and decline to get involved in the issue right now. A decision by the justices to reject calls from all quarters to take up same-sex marriage would allow gay and lesbian couples in Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin to begin getting married almost immediately. Rulings in their favor have been put on hold while the Supreme Court considers their cases. Ginsburg appeared to be addressing that concern when she said in July that the court would not duck the issue as it did for years with bans on interracial marriage. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The fastest and surest path to marriage for same-sex couples in some parts of the United States would be for the Supreme Court to surprise everyone and decline to get involved in the issue right now. A decision by the justices to reject calls from all quarters to take up same-sex marriage would allow gay and lesbian couples in Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin to begin getting married almost immediately. Rulings in their favor have been put on hold while the Supreme Court considers their cases. Ginsburg appeared to be addressing that concern when she said in July that the court would not duck the issue as it did for years with bans on interracial marriage. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(Cliff Owen | AP)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

News

Early voting begins in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The November election is less than seven weeks away. However, some voters are already casting their ballot. South Dakota is one of several states that are now open for early voting.

News

Stabbing suspect hid in car trunk before ambushing victim, authorities say

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people are facing assault charges after investigators say they ambushed and attacked a man during a car ride west of Sioux Falls.

News

Victim in fatal tractor crash identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a farm implement crash near Ipswich.

Latest News

News

Cigarette thrown out car window results in three drug arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police say a simple traffic stop for littering led to drug charges for everyone inside the vehicle.

News

Willie Nelson’s Brookings concert rescheduled for 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings Willie Nelson concert that was postponed due to the pandemic has been rescheduled.

News

5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials confirmed five additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Friday as active cases continued to rise.

News

USDA announces additional $14 billion in coronavirus aid to farmers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending an additional $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Trump, Biden both campaign in Minnesota on Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Minnesota is on the map this week in national politics.

News

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A team of health workers conducting random COVID-19 testing was recently confronted by armed residents in a Minnesota community.