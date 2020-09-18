Advertisement

Truck Convoy in Sioux Falls raises money for the South Dakota Special Olympics

Event kicks off Friday morning.
Bowling Green Special Olympics announced the decision to suspend all Special Olympics sports until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bowling Green Special Olympics announced the decision to suspend all Special Olympics sports until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.(AP)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Truck Convoy is a weekend event at the W.H. Lyon Fairground son the 18th and 19th, hosting events and meals to raise money for the South Dakota Special Olympics.

Everything begins Friday at 10:00 a.m, with the first round of registration for the convoy. A dinner, poker games and light show will fill the evening out by the Expo Center on the fairgrounds. Saturday morning, registration to enter the convoy reopens at 9:00 a.m., and the convoy leaves just before 11.

There will be awards following the convoy’s trip around the city, and an auction for everything from trips to chocolates. There will also be Bocce Ball games played by the Special Olympics athletes and a lunch. The meals are donated, and along with any free-will donations, the money raised through the auction will all go right back to the athletes.

To help fight the spread of the coronavirus at the event, athletes will not ride with truck drivers at this year’s event, and there will be hand sanitization stations posted around the Expo Center. Masks will also be provided, and both face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

