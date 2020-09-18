Advertisement

Victim in fatal tractor crash identified

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a farm implement crash near Ipswich.

Forty-nine-year-old Blake Lunders of Roscoe died in Monday’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Lunders was driving tractor/sprayer on a gravel road two miles north of Ipswich when a deer ran into the roadway. Lunders tried to miss the deer, but ended up hitting it and losing control of the tractor. The vehicle went into ditch and rolled.

Lunders died at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

