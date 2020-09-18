Warmer Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re ending this week on a much cooler note across much of the area as temperatures remain below normal. We’ll be in for good conditions tonight for the football games across the area! As we head into the weekend, we’ll have plenty of sunshine for Saturday with highs climbing back into the upper 70′s east and the lower to mid 80′s east. Temperatures will continue to rise for Sunday back into the 80′s for all of us and even get into the lower 90′s west of the Missouri.

We’re tracking a chance for some showers and storms on Sunday, but they will be very spotty and many will unfortunately miss out on much needed rainfall. Any rain from this incoming system won’t produce much for accumulations and generally remain under a tenth of an inch. For Monday, more sunshine is on the way with highs staying in the lower to mid 80′s.

Fall begins on Tuesday morning and it won’t feel very fall-like whatsoever! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s with plenty of sunshine. Dry weather will carry us throughout the week next week as temperatures stay above normal and remain in the 80′s. Warmer weather is expected to stick around into next weekend with highs climbing into the mid 80′s before a cold front looks to knock us back to the 70′s for the beginning of October.

