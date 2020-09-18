Warming up this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to be mostly sunny for our Friday and temperatures are still going to be a little cooler today. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s in the east to the low 70s out to the west. Tonight, we should stay mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s for most.

Warmer air will surge north over the weekend. The wind is going to pick up, as well. We could see wind gusts up around 30 mph on Saturday. There will be lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the east. We’ll probably see some 80s out in central South Dakota! The wind will stick around for Sunday with gusts up to 40 for some. Temperatures will continue to warm. Most of us should be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday. There’s a slight chance northern parts of the region could see a shower or thunderstorm Sunday evening or Sunday night.

The warm weather will stick around for the beginning of next week! Most of us will be in the low 80s again Monday. The first day of fall is Tuesday, but it will be feeling kind of summery! Highs for many will be in the mid 80s with possibly some upper 80s out west! It looks like for the majority of next week, many of us will see highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s while staying dry.

