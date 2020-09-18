Watertown man pleads not guilty to murder charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown man accused of killing a woman has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Forty-year-old Jeremiah Peacemaker entered the plea in a Codington County court on Wednesday.

Police say Peacemaker killed 28-year-old Kendra Owen at her Watertown home. Her body was found on Sept. 2, but investigators said it appeared she had been dead for several days. Officers arrested Peacemaker the next morning.

Dakota Radio Group reports Peacemaker’s trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 28, 2021. He remains in jail on $1 million cash-only bond.

Police have not described in detail the relationship between the suspect and victim, only saying that they appeared to be, “recent acquaintances.”

