Willie Nelson’s Brookings concert rescheduled for 2021

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(NBC15)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Willie Nelson concert that was postponed due to the pandemic has been rescheduled.

Willie Nelson & Family will perform at the Swiftel Center on Aug. 11, 20201.

Officials announced the concert Friday morning. They say all previously issued tickets are valid for the new date, and ticket buyers should hold on to their tickets. People seeking a refund must do so for before Oct. 18.

The concert was initially scheduled to take place Aug. 10 of this year, but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

