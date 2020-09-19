Black Expo highlights diversity in Sioux Falls community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses of all kinds met in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday with one common goal, highlighting diversity in the city.

Locally black owned businesses and entrepreneurs showcased their products and services at 8th and Railroad in Sioux Falls Saturday, an idea that stemmed from early on in the pandemic.

“I came up with the idea of showcasing black business in the Sioux Falls area basically during COVID, Black Expo Organizer Shameka Shoultz said. "There was a lot of free time and everyone’s at home and no one is really communing together, so I thought this would be a good idea and a good way to get people some recognition.”

For four hours, over 25 vendors filled the parking lot, with the goal of highlighting the diversity of the Sioux Falls community.

“I think it’s important because it really opens an eye to how diverse Sioux Falls has become, and it just shows that with all of the negativity going on in the world this is something positive that’s going on in our community,” Shoultz added.

Blu Sage Photography works mostly online, but the Black Expo is giving the owner a chance to interact with potential clients.

Blu Sage owner Jamel Warner said, “Besides just sharing stuff social media wise, talking with people and seeing what kind of shoots they need and what is wanted around here and also to bring traction to my website.”

When planning the event, organizers originally planned on having it in a small indoor space but after growing interest in vendors they moved it outdoors. Overall, organizers say the event lived up to expectations.

“I’m very proud. I did not think it was going to turn out to be this big, it’s been a lot of work but today is the day to reap the benefits of all of our hard work,” said Shoultz.

“I feel so blessed to be part of this opportunity. We’ve never had anything like this in Sioux Falls and to know that I just started my business and was able to be a part of this I feel so grateful for it,” Warner added.

As for the future of this event, organizers say that every year they’re hoping it can get bigger and better, and eventually turn into a festival.

