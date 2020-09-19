FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-18-20)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not we are halfway through the regular season for South Dakota prep football, and our fifth edition of Football Friday is full of action and suspense from 14 games across the Rushmore State and Iowa!

In the video viewer above we begin our show with highlights from Roosevelt at Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley, Harrisburg at Aberdeen and O’Gorman at Lincoln!

Next up we’re wrapping up our 11-man coverage with a bevy of games. In 11AA/11A crossover games top-ranked Yankton went a few miles east to Vermillion, Brookings rallied past Madison, Mitchell went to the wire at Dell Rapids, and Dakota Valley won at Sioux Falls Christian. Then highlights from our Game of the Week between #3 McCook Central/Montrose and #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan in 11B!

Then we’re off to 9-Man with highlights from Viborg-Hurley at Baltic, Howard at Chester and Ipswich-Edmunds Central at Warner!

We wrap up the show heading across the border into Iowa where West Lyon played host to Unity Christian while Central Lyon visited Sheldon!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.