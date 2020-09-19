Advertisement

Minnesota: 924 positive COVID-19 tests & 13 additional deaths

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota heath officials have reported 924 new positive COVID-19 tests and 13 additional deaths.

The newly reported positive cases, Saturday, bring the statewide total to 88,721.

Health officials said 9,515 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 80,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus is now at 1,963.

Officials report that 1,422 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,124 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 241 remain in those facilities, with 134 in intensive care.

