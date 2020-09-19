Parade raises spirits at Aberdeen retirement communities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing pandemic has been a difficult one for retirement and assisted living communities. So communities across the country have gotten involved, holding distanced events for their residents. And a community in Aberdeen got involved today, inviting people to help celebrate their residents.

On Friday afternoon at Primrose Retirement Communities in Aberdeen, family and community members held a parade past living centers and assisted homes. Jessica Rehder, sales director at Primrose, helped organize the parade in part to get Aberdeen community members to celebrate their residents.

“Our residents in our assisted living have not been out since the middle of March. The only place that they go is their dentist or their doctor’s appointments, so. And they’re not allowed to have family in. So it’s really a difficult time for them, and so this is just kind of like a big hug from our community to say that we love you, and we support you, and we want to be there as much as we can." said Rehder.

And today’s turnout was what she had hoped for. Not only did family members and Primrose community members line up, so did Aberdeen residents who just wanted to show their appreciation.

“It’s really exciting. I think we had 30 to 40 cars that came through. A lot of family members. But I did have a couple at the end that had just heard about it via Facebook. Or maybe they stayed at our communities before. They didn’t know anybody at our communities, so they just decided to come out and spread a little love today. Which is what our residents need.”

This is the second parade that Primrose has done for their residents, and they hope to get the community more involved going into the Fall season.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.