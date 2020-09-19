Advertisement

Russia’s Navalny says he’s now more than ‘technically alive’

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, shared a photo from a hospital in Germany.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, shared a photo from a hospital in Germany.(Source: Alexei Navalny/Instagram via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected nerve agent poisoning but that he at first felt despair over his condition.

Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a domestic flight to Moscow on Aug. 20 and was transferred to Germany for treatment two days later. A German military lab later determined that the Russian politician was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England, in 2018.

Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than a week while being treated with an antidote. He said in a Saturday post on Instagram that once he was brought out of the coma, he was confused and couldn’t find the words to respond to a doctor’s questions.

“Although I understood in general what the doctor wanted, I did not understand where to get the words. In what part of the head do they appear in?” Navalny wrote in the post, which accompanied a photo of him on a staircase. “I also did not know how to express my despair and, therefore, simply kept silent.”

“Now I’m a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs, but he thinks: ‘Oh, this is a staircase! They go up it. Perhaps we should look for an elevator,’” Navalny said. “And before, I would have just stood there and stared.”

The doctors treating him at Berlin’s Charite hospital “turned me from a ‘technically alive person’ into someone who has every chance to become the Highest Form of Being in Modern Society again — a person who can quickly scroll through Instagram and without hesitation understands where to put likes,” he wrote.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that before Navalny’s transfer to Berlin, Russian labs and a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk found no sign of a poisoning. Moscow has called for Germany to provide its evidence and bristled at the urging of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western leaders to answer questions about what happened to the politician.

“There is too much absurdity in this case to take anyone at their word,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov also accused Navalny’s colleagues of hampering a Russian investigation by taking items from his hotel room out of the country, including a water bottle they claimed had traces of the nerve agent.

Navalny’s colleagues said that they removed the bottle and other items from the hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk Siberia and brought them to Germany as potential evidence. because they didn’t trust Russian authorities to conduct a proper probe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

National

Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

National

After wildfire smoke clears, protests resume in Portland

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Photos show that smoke was used to clear the crowd, and it appeared that tear gas was deployed.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

National

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southern California

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.

National

Iran vows to go after Americans who killed top general

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

National

Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.