South Dakota Congressmen react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Supreme Couty Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87.

Ginsburg’s death leaves an absence on the bench along with questions about how soon her replacement should be appointed.

While offering their condolences, some of South Dakota’s congressional leaders are already weighing in.

U.S. Sen. John Thune today issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to serving the American people and the law. We didn’t always agree, but she was a true patriot who loved this country. Kimberley and I are praying for her family, friends, and colleagues during these difficult times. While tonight the nation rightly mourns, we’ll soon turn to the Senate’s constitutional role in this process. I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate.”

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds tweeted:

“In our country, we should never forget to offer respect and prayers for those who have given their service to the best of their ability in the pursuit of justice. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson also took to Twitter Friday night following the announcement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death:

“Small in stature, RBG will always be a towering figure in Supreme Court History. Rest In Peace.”

