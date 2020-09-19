South Dakota hits 200 COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Health officials have confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota , bringing the statewide death toll to 200 since the pandemic began.

Health officials, on Saturday, also reported 369 new cases of the cornonavirus.

The state now has had 18,444 cases of COVID-19. There were 2,946 cases still active Saturday.

Health officials report 15,298 recoveries from the disease, and a total of 153 people who are currently hospitalized.

