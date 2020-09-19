Trump backs proposed TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he’s targeted for national security and data privacy concerns.
Trump said the proposed deal will result in the creation of a company based in Texas and under the control of U.S.-based Oracle and Walmart.
Trump has been targeting TikTok, a video app popular with younger people, as well as WeChat, another Chinese-owned app.
The dispute over the two apps is the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.