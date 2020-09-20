Advertisement

Active COVID cases drop in South Dakota as deaths continue to rise

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials say that active cases of the coronavirus dropped by 102 in the last day, decreasing the total number to 2,843.

Sunday’s report comes one day after the state reached 200 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Officials confirmed two more deaths Sunday, both elderly men from Minnehaha County.

The state listed 252 new virus cases in its Sunday update, lifting the total number of positive cases to 18,696 since the pandemic began.

There were 1,132 tests processed in the last day.

Hospitalizations went up by 17 in the last day, to 170.

Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, is now up to 6,262 cases, followed by Pennington County with 1,984, Lincoln County with 1,204 and Brown County with 1,027.

Businesses of all kinds met in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday with one common goal, highlighting diversity in the city.

