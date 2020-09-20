Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Sioux Falls

Alzheimer's Walk
Alzheimer's Walk(Scott Engen)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the nation continues to battle COVID-19, other diseases are still important to be aware of.

That’s why, in spite of the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association elected to continue with its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year.

However, instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encouraged participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across southeastern South Dakota.

“Walk to End Alzheimers is critical to work we do here in South Dakota, it is so important to continue serving the 18,000 people living with this disease in South Dakota," Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Executive Director Leslie Morrow said. “We know that long after this COVID crisis in South Dakota, there will be still Alzheimer’s and Dementia, people are still being diagnosed every day, so it is still really important that we get out and support this cause.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

