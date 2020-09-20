California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The destruction brought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles is approaching 156 square miles, burning structures, homes, and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

The blaze, known as the Bobcat Fire, is expected to grow through Sunday and Monday as critical fire weather conditions continued due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Across California, authorities say Sunday nearly 19,000 firefighters continue to fight more than two dozen major wildfires.

Officials are also investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire that erupted earlier this month.

